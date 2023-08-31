Applebee’s Customers Ordered Unlimited Wings And Snuck Them Into Tupperware and Ziploc Bags To Take Home
by Matthew Gilligan
This unlimited wings deal at Applebee’s has been causing quite a stir and all kinds of social media videos have popped up about it…
And here’s another one!
In a video uploaded to TikTok, two young men are seen at an Applebee’s location and they were being sneaky with the generous deal from the restaurant.
The fellas obviously went to town on the wing deal, and hey, there’s nothing wrong with that.
But where they did potentially go astray of the rules is when they decided to take a bunch of wings home in plastic containers and Ziploc bags.
Bad boys!
Here’s the video.
@wok0772 Gangsta#fyp #gangsta #applebees #wings #cheifkeef #foryou ♬ Stuntin Like My Mama – Chief Keef
And here’s what people had to say about it.
One person said they do this at Red Lobster.
Another viewer said they ate a whopping 40 wings there.
Wow!
And this TikTokker didn’t have the best experience when they went…
Absolute gangsters!
