Boss Finds Out His Entire Staff, Including Himself, Will Be Fired in 8 Hours. So He Writes Recommendations And Buys Pizza & Beers For Everyone.
by Justin Gardner
If you’ve ever gotten laid off or fired, I don’t recommend it.
Not only is it an incredibly stressful event, you also always end up with questions about what you did wrong, how you could have done things different and an infinite amount of other questions that make you think you’re not great at being a human being.
People really value their jobs, which is why it’s amazing to hear a boss that values those jobs just as much… especially when he’s getting the axe too.
The following manager did something amazing for a group of employees that were about to let go, and he might just be one of the best bosses ever.
Check out the story from Reddit.
I had to lay off my entire staff (and myself) with 8 hours notice.
I was the contract project manager on a government project (office type work).
At our periodic review on a Thursday, the government announced they would not be renewing our contract and our last day was Friday (the next day).
I brought everyone into the conference room first thing the next day, let everyone know that we were all out of a job and that today was everyone’s last day.
I had everyone email me their resumes, and we went over everyone’s on the conference room projector and updated them over the course of the day.
I then printed out “reference” sheets for everyone, and we all spent the remainder of the day writing letters of recommendation for each other.
I ordered everyone pizza, and bought everyone a round of drinks at the bar next door.
Most folks had jobs by the end of the next week.
That last line! He got everybody jobs by the next week?! That is wild!
Can you guess what Reddit thought of this guy?
Yeah, they loved him…
So much praise…
And some folks even had similar stories…
One last comment actually gave a different perspective. Because while we think our bosses don’t have a heart… laying people off often means defeat for them too.
All around, these kinds of stories really warm my heart.
