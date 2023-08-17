This Guy Picked A Date For His Wedding That His Sister Couldn’t Attend. Now He Wonders Why She Isn’t Excited For Him. Who’s Wrong?
by Justin Gardner
Weddings absolutely break people’s brain, don’t they?
Is it because the day is “all about you” that turns people into “groomzillas” or “bridezillas?”
Meet a guy who has a pregnant sister and learned that she wouldn’t be able to attend because her due date conflicted.
But he also had a best friend who couldn’t attend on a different date.
You can see where this is going…
AITA for getting mad at my pregnant sister for not being excited for my wedding b/c I didn’t choose a date she wanted me to?
I’m (27M) getting married later this year. Earlier this year when I finalized the wedding date my sister asked me if I could move the date forward because she would be 39 weeks pregnant and she can’t risk attending the wedding.
That wasn’t possible because my best friend who lives out of country could was only free during those days or he wouldn’t make it so I refused and she said she was fine with it. Me and her were close so I was bummed but it was whatever.
Now, I’m planning my wedding with my fiancée but the thing is my sister doesn’t even show a little bit of excitement for it, she doesn’t even look happy about it doesn’t take interest when I ask her for her opinions. So, I snapped and told her she could at least be happy for me if she isn’t attending the wedding.
She said she doesn’t see why she should be interested, she is happy for me and my fiancée but I can’t expect her to show excitement about a wedding she isn’t even attending.
So, I told her it was her choice. She replied she has a good excuse not attend but I could’ve moved the wedding ahead a bit especially when the bride had no problem but I didn’t so now I don’t get to be mad.
I was shocked by how bitter she is, I didn’t expect her to hold a grudge she knows how close me and my best friend are.
I vented to my fiancée about the whole thing but she told me I’m TA here and I need to cut my sister some slack because she’s pregnant and I did choose my best friend over her. Now I don’t have any right to be mad.
So, reddit AITA?
Does Reddit agree? Let’s find out!
One person said this guy is definitely a jerk…
And another person characterized this guy as a bit of a brat…
Another person shows some reasoned arguments in this whole thing…
Man, these people are really laying into this guy…
And, yeah, he probably deserves it…
Yikes! Everybody is not having this guy’s arguments.
Me… I think everybody’s kind of in the wrong here. If you’re the sister and you’re having a baby… focus on that. You can still be happy for somebody you love.
But yeah… awkward family holidays from now on, yeah?