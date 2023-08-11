August 11, 2023 at 9:07 am

‘Check to see if you have one of these in there.’ A Customer Said He Found a Tracking Device on a Leased Car And Then Threw It Away

by Matthew Gilligan

There’s been a lot of hoopla lately around GPS tracking devices in vehicles and each story has its own unique twist.

And the man who posted this TikTok video wants to warn viewers that your car dealership might be tracking you.

He came to this conclusion because he discovered a tracking device in a car while doing an inspection.

In the video, he said, “So here’s a warning for all y’all leasing cars.”

He tried to plug a diagnostic tool into the car, but it wouldn’t attach properly because the dealership had installed a tracking device.

He said, “If you’re leasing your car, check to see if you have one of these in there. And if you do, throw that s**t away.”

Check out the video and see what you think.

@themechanicdad♬ original sound – TheMechanicDad

Here’s what people had to say about this.

One person said she’s having some issues with a device like this.

Another viewer said why people do this.

And this TikTokker made a point that might be true…

The real question is… will they get charged for this when they return the car?

