‘Chipotle employees pls be honest.’ This Woman Said She Eats the $5.40 Kids Meal at Chipotle Five Nights a Week
Hey, do what you gotta do, right?
That philosophy works for a lot of people in life, and a woman shared a life hack that she swears by and it comes to us courtesy of Chipotle.
The woman shared a video on TikTok where she said she eats a kids’ meal at Chipotle five nights a week and each order only costs her $5.40.
And the best part, it fills her up!
Not bad at all!
Her text overlay reads, “chipotle kids meal thank u for feeding me 5/7 nights a week.”
She also writes to ask if kids’ meals orders are frustrating for Chipotle workers to prepare: “chipotle employees pls be honest are these annoying to make because i really do get them 5x/week.”
In her caption, she wrote, “$5.40 for 2 tacos, nachos, and a drink it’s so good i’m sorry.”
In the video’s comments, she shared all the order’s details, in case you want to give it a shot: “kids soft taco kit w chicken al pastor, white rice, pinto beans. chips as the side. mix chicken/rice/beans and use 2/3 for the 2 tacos 1/3 w chips!”
And here’s the video.
@fruitstick $5.40 for 2 tacos, nachos, and a drink it’s so good i’m sorry 😭😭😭😭 #chipotle ♬ Gnossienne No.1 – Erik Satie & Various Artists
Check out what folks had to say about this.
One person said fast food workers don’t like to make ANYTHING so just order whatever you want.
This viewer who worked at Chipotle said they actually like making the kids’ meals.
And this person said they really like this meal because it’s cheap, vegan, and gluten-free.
