‘Hourly wage for drivers jumped from $41.51 per hour to $44.26.’ A UPS Driver Talked About How Much Money He Makes After A New Union Agreement

by Matthew Gilligan
The union for UPS workers negotiated a new contract this summer and by doing so saved folks all over the country from dealing with some major headaches when it comes to package shipments.
And the deal sounds pretty good for UPS drivers: they can now earn up to $170,000 per year, including perks.
That information got a lot of people talking so a UPS driver took to TikTok to set the record straight and get down to the nitty gritty of how the numbers actually work.
The driver’s name is Skyler and he stitched another video from a person who talked about the new UPS deal.
Skyler said that the hourly wage for drivers jumped from $41.51 per hour to $44.26 under the new deal, which comes out to about $92,000 per year, not including overtime and benefits.
Skyler pointed out that the $170,000 figure comes from benefits, medical insurance, and a driver’s pension.
He added that he thinks the media is blowing the new deal out of proportion but that he thinks UPS is an amazing company to work for.
Take a look at the video and see what you think.
@skylerleestutzman 170K a year!? #ups #upsdriverpay #upspay #upswages ♬ original sound – skylerleestutzman
Folks… if you don’t like people making more money because you think other jobs should make more… go fight for that!
This doesn’t have to be this contentious.