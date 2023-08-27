August 27, 2023 at 2:31 am

‘I could have lost my license!’ Manager tells Western Express Driver To Create A New License Plate Out Of Cardboard

by Laura Lynott

We’ve all had a bad day at the office, right?

But when your office is your truck and the cops are telling you your licence plate doesn’t match your registration, that’s a nightmare day!

The driver explains that his registration doesn’t match his license plate!

And that could have resulted in something really bad.

So, he follows up with his employer again, like any good worker does.

He asks how to get the paperwork in order.

“They wind up telling me that the person that is responsible for getting me a plate is on vacation right now,” the guys tells viewers.

What comes next is unreal!

He said, “He says take a cardboard box and write the licence plate on it, so that it’s visible from 50 feet.  And put it on the truck!”

Needless to say, he’s not happy…

Watch the video:

@truckingwithchristian

Manager told me to put a Cardboard Box on my License Plate after i got pulled over for having the wrong one🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 #fyp #blacktruckersoftiktok #jobhorrorstory #westernexpress #cdl #horriblebosses #irl #vlog

♬ original sound – Chris

Here’s what folks thought of this video:

One person said they understand the situation for sure!

Another person says you always need to check paperwork.

And somebody said it might be time to get a new job…

I hope this guy does get another job because this sounds like some NONSENSE.

