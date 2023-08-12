‘I learned my lesson.’ Airbnb Guests Brag That A Property Rented For 6 People Actually Had 14 People At It, But People Point Out The Owner Is Probably Watching On Surveillance Cameras
by Matthew Gilligan
Are you ready for another Airbnb horror story?
Okay, this one isn’t THAT bad, but you can still see why this situation would definitely stress out an Airbnb host.
The video shows a bunch of folks having one hell of a time at an Airbnb rental that has a nice backyard pool.
The text overlay reads, “When the Airbnb asks if there’s still only six people at your reservation.”
And, by the looks of it, there were a lot more than the 6 people there who were supposed to be booked into the rental.
Oops!
Check out the video and see what you think.
@juliachessonplease dont let them find this…♬ Hillbilly type beet – Dadood
And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.
One person said this is their biggest fear as an Airbnb host.
Another TikTokker said that this is cute, but this is why hosts have cameras on their properties.
Another agrees…
And is Airbnb watching these videos?
Because they could take action…
And one person asked a very good question…
The woman posted a follow-up video to clarify what was going on. She said, “I didn’t book the Airbnb, I went with friends, and a few others decided to join last minute because we were at a music festival.”
She added, “We were respectful, we cleaned up after ourselves, and we were barely even there. And to make it very clear, we didn’t set foot in the pool or the jacuzzi. I learned my lesson, I know there were too many people because we ran out of toilet paper.”
@juliachesson #stitch with @basicsuburbanmum ♬ original sound – juliachesson
You all do realize that Airbnb can ban you from ever using their service, right?
I’m all for bending the rules a bit, but if you break them the consequences can be pretty severe.