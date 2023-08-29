‘I made $300 on a Wednesday the first day I got it.’ A Waitress Said She Puts On Pheromone Perfume To Get More Tips
It’s no secret that some people who work in the service industry like to turn on the charm to make their customers happy.
Because happy customers translates into BIG TIPS.
And a waitress named Alexa decided to give pheromone perfume a shot to see if wearing it had any impact on her tips.
Alexa shared a video on TikTok where she wore pheromone perfume before her waitressing shift to see if her tip money increased.
The text overlay on her video reads, “How much I make waitressing with pheromone perfume.”
In the video, she said, “This is how much I make per check, but, I’m gonna put on pheromone perfume by Pure Instinct and see how much I make. I’m not 100% sure what pheromones are but it’s in the perfume and we’re using it.”
At the end of her shift, Alexa reported that all of her tables for the night tipped her 20% or more.
Here’s her video.
@alexxajohnsonn #pureinstinct #pureinstinctpheromone what do we think??? #waitressing #work #seasonalwork #travel @Pure Instinct ♬ original sound – alexa johnson
Now let’s see what people had to say about this.
This viewer said she’s made a lot of money this way.
Another TikTokker had a big day at work the first time they tried this.
And this individual is pretty impressed with this stuff.
Hey girl… go get that money!
