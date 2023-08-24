‘I said that right, an $8 coffee for free.’ A Woman Shared How She Gets Free Refills From Starbucks at Target
by Matthew Gilligan
Who doesn’t love free refills?!?!
But it can be hard to find places that actually offer them…especially when it comes to coffee.
A woman named Kendall posted a video on TikTok where she said that people can get free refills at Starbucks locations that are inside Target stores.
In the video, she said, “Here’s a crazy Starbucks/Target hack. And yes, I said that right, an $8 coffee for free.”
And it turns out it’s true.
If you’re a member of the Starbucks Rewards Program, you can use your card or the app to get free refills on brewed coffee and tea during the same store visit.
In other words, if you leave the store, the deal is off.
Take a look at the video.
@kendallsmith.904 Free refills at target starbucks! 🙌🏼 #fyp #foryou #starbucks #hack #target #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #foryoupage #foryourpage #coffee #viral ♬ She Share Story (for Vlog) – 山口夕依
And now it’s time to see what people thought about this.
One viewer set the record straight about how this works.
Another TikTokker said this doesn’t work in New Jersey.
And this person said this works at Starbucks in Kroger and Meijer stores.
Go try it out!