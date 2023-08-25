‘I then worked 9 hard hours.’ A New McDonald’s Employee Said That He Struggled On The Job Because He Received No Training
by Matthew Gilligan
Sink or swim. That’s usually the advice people get when they start a new job.
But sometimes new hires get thrown to the wolves with little or no training and they just have to deal with it.
A young man named Andrew posted a video where he talked about how he was placed at the nugget station at his job at McDonald’s and he hadn’t been properly trained on how to do it because it was only his third day there.
Andrew said, “Day 3, why the f**k y’all get me on the grill and the fryer? I don’t know how to fry s**t. Then it’s like I’m over there trying to get the nuggets out. Why the f**k they out stuck, why the f**k they out stuck and I’m trying to, I’m struggling.”
Doesn’t sound like he was too happy about it…
Andrew said he was then sent to wash dishes at the restaurant and that the number of dishes was too high for him to finish by the end of his shift.
He said, “It’s 7:40, I got 20 minutes and I’m finna to go home. And guess what I did? I went home. I went home and I clocked out and gave me a cookie and told them a six-piece nugget. Stop talking to me.”
Take a look at his video.
@drewtalkssI then worked 9 hard hours♬ original sound – My thing is
Let’s see how people reacted to this.
One person said new hires really get the short end of the stick.
Another individual still has flashbacks of their time at Mickey D’s.
And this person said they applied there but now they’re not so sure…
Still, there’s just no excuse for just dropping somebody into a job like this and not training them.
My heart goes out to all those food service workers struggling out there!