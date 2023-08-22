‘I woke up again to the sound of the door opening at about 6 am.’ He Said He Had To Stay At A Hotel Because Of Bedbugs… But Was He Really Cheating?
People will come up with all kinds of excuses in an attempt to get away with their bad behavior…some of them, though, are a lot more believable than others.
OP went out of town for work and left her 5mo baby with her husband. The first night she tried to call to check in she learned he had left their baby with his mother so that he could have “me” time.
I (32f) have been married to my husband Mark (31m) for three years. We have one son (5m) together. I recently had to travel to another state on business for three days. This is common for my job and Mark rarely complains about it. He has always been supportive of my career as I am the primary breadwinner. This time was no different. However, things quickly became strange to me after I left. I called home on the first night after I got settled in to check on them. It took a long time for him to answer and when I asked to talk to our son he eventually told me that our son was staying with his mother (my MiL) so he could have some time by himself to relax. He admitted that after he told me that our son was already asleep. (It was only 7 pm)
She had a hard time getting ahold of him while she was gone, and when she came back early looking to surprise him, he wasn’t home.
My trip ended up being cut short and I was able to head home a day early. I figured I would grab takeout from Mark’s favorite restaurant on the way home and surprise him.
When I got there, no one was home. I called Mark but he didn’t answer. As it got late I began to get worried so I called Mark a few more times and still nothing. I called his mom and she did confirm that she was watching our son, but told me that Mark had asked her to watch our son so we could go on a “romantic getaway.”
I don’t know why he didn’t just tell her the truth, but I didn’t think much of it because we have convinced her to watch our son by using that excuse before.
He didn’t return home until 6am, and when asked where he was, he had some wild excuse about the house being fumigated for bedbugs.
Even though they were in bed.
I sat and watched tv until I fell asleep on the couch waiting for him. I woke up around 3 am to a text from him asking what I needed and if I was okay. I asked where he was and he just said “Why?” That pissed me off so I didn’t respond and just went to bed.
I woke up again to the sound of the door opening at about 6 am. It was my husband, and he seemed surprised but excited to see me. He ran right to me and expressed how happy he was to have me back home. The two of us spent the rest of the night in bed but I couldn’t sleep.
In the morning I confronted him and asked him where the hell he was. He told me that he found out the house was infested with bed bugs and they had to fumigate it. He was staying in a hotel and it might have been unsafe still when I got home.
Then I asked him why he was home so early in the morning and why he told his mom we were going on a romantic getaway. He said that he couldn’t sleep at the hotel and that he just wanted to make sure his mom would agree to watch our son.
OP isn’t sure whether or not this is a harebrained excuse for hiding something, and her husband is mad at her for suggesting he’s not telling the truth…
He started to get very angry with me and said that he regrets coming home so early from the hotel if I was just going to make accusations.
I get where he’s coming from, but it still doesn’t sit right with me. I don’t know why he didn’t tell me that the house had bed bugs. I hate to think that my husband might have cheated on me, but I have caught him sending flirty messages with a coworker in the past (he stopped talking to her voluntarily). I just don’t know.
