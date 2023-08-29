August 29, 2023 at 4:37 pm

‘I would just go “yep” and do nothing.’ A McDonald’s Customer Demanded That All Her Food Be Fresh When She Ordered In The Drive-Thru

by Matthew Gilligan

Make it snappy and make it FRESH.

Food service workers love it when you say that to them when you place your order!

I kid, I kid…

But if you’ve ever worked in a restaurant, you know that you get the occasional customer who likes to insist on their food being made fresh.

And a McDonald’s drive-thru worker posted a TikTok video about this phenomenon.

The video shows a young woman working in a McDonald’s drive-thru and the text overlay reads, “When a rude customer ends their order with ‘and make everything FRESH.’”

The video shows the woman mouthing the words “Shup up, b**ch” and the caption reads, “Say please next time.”

How rude!

Take a look at her video.

@miichelle03_ Say please next time 😒. #foryou #mcdonalds #viral #fypシ #relatable #rudecustomer #comedytiktok #explore #mcds #drivethru #blowthisup #fastfood #real #xyzbca #makemefamous ♬ original sound – theylovemeefr

Here’s what folks had to say about it.

This viewer said customers don’t like it when you tell them it’s already fresh.

Another individual said customers also get upset when they have to wait for fresh food.

And this TikTokker shared how they handled this when they worked at McDonald’s.

A little kindness goes a long way…

