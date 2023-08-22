‘If you’re a job seeker, this is one of the greatest times for you.’ Hiring Expert on TikTok Explains How The “September Surge” Is Coming After Labor Day
by Justin Gardner
Do you like money? Yeah you do.
But could you use a new job? Or just a job at all?
Dan from HR on TikTok is sharing his expertise and we’re all ears!
In the video posted on TikTok last year the recruiting expert recommends to look for work as soon as you can (it’s August 21st when this is being written) during late Q4 (the months of July thru September) because that’s when employers are looking to staff up.
Dan continues, “The first week of September after Labor Day up until Halloween is one of the best time to look for work.”
And he gives this advice, “Please make sure your LinkedIn is updated with the right keywords, the right keyword strings and a strong headline.”
Check out the video!
Commenters definitely agreed!
These people found jobs in September…
And this person is finally to the interview stage!
And another person says it’s tough out there in Q2 and Q3…
Get out there fam! Your job awaits!