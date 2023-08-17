‘I’ll make someone else take your order. I don’t want to put up with this right now.’ A Car Full Of Pranksters All Tried To Order Chick-Fil-A At The Same Time, And This Employee Wasn’t Having It
by Matthew Gilligan
Before we get started, can we all agree that fast food workers have tough jobs, they work hard, and they have to deal with all kinds of BS?
Good, now we can move on!
A carload of pranksters posted a video on TikTok that showed them purposely giving a Chick-Fil-a drive-thru worker the business…and she didn’t seem too pleased with their behavior.
The group of guys in the car in the video all speak at the same time when giving their order to the poor woman who you can tell just wants to get through her workday without any issues.
The worker first says, “Okay, stop. I’ll make someone else take your order. I don’t want to put up with this right now. In the nicest way possible.”
The fellas keep it up, however, and the worker then says, “I’m done.”
The video’s caption reads, “gave her a good tip.”
Let’s hope so…
Here’s the video for you to check out.
@bakersmen24 Dont worry we gave her a good tip😭#fyp #viral #funny #drivethru ♬ original sound – Bakersmen
Now see what people had to say about this.
One viewer said this woman looks pretty upset.
Another person thinks that this video was just sad.
And one TikTokker said this happened to them too, but the people were actually serious.
She genuinely deserves ALL the tips.
Please don’t harass these folks. Their jobs are hard enough.
