August 17, 2023 at 4:21 pm

‘I’ll make someone else take your order. I don’t want to put up with this right now.’ A Car Full Of Pranksters All Tried To Order Chick-Fil-A At The Same Time, And This Employee Wasn’t Having It

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokChickFilAOrdering 1 I’ll make someone else take your order. I don’t want to put up with this right now. A Car Full Of Pranksters All Tried To Order Chick Fil A At The Same Time, And This Employee Wasnt Having It

Before we get started, can we all agree that fast food workers have tough jobs, they work hard, and they have to deal with all kinds of BS?

Good, now we can move on!

A carload of pranksters posted a video on TikTok that showed them purposely giving a Chick-Fil-a drive-thru worker the business…and she didn’t seem too pleased with their behavior.

The group of guys in the car in the video all speak at the same time when giving their order to the poor woman who you can tell just wants to get through her workday without any issues.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 9.16.09 AM I’ll make someone else take your order. I don’t want to put up with this right now. A Car Full Of Pranksters All Tried To Order Chick Fil A At The Same Time, And This Employee Wasnt Having It

Photo Credit: TikTok

The worker first says, “Okay, stop. I’ll make someone else take your order. I don’t want to put up with this right now. In the nicest way possible.”

The fellas keep it up, however, and the worker then says, “I’m done.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 9.16.21 AM I’ll make someone else take your order. I don’t want to put up with this right now. A Car Full Of Pranksters All Tried To Order Chick Fil A At The Same Time, And This Employee Wasnt Having It

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video’s caption reads, “gave her a good tip.”

Let’s hope so…

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 9.16.32 AM I’ll make someone else take your order. I don’t want to put up with this right now. A Car Full Of Pranksters All Tried To Order Chick Fil A At The Same Time, And This Employee Wasnt Having It

Photo Credit: TikTok

Here’s the video for you to check out.

@bakersmen24 Dont worry we gave her a good tip😭#fyp #viral #funny #drivethru ♬ original sound – Bakersmen

Now see what people had to say about this.

One viewer said this woman looks pretty upset.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 9.16.42 AM I’ll make someone else take your order. I don’t want to put up with this right now. A Car Full Of Pranksters All Tried To Order Chick Fil A At The Same Time, And This Employee Wasnt Having It

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person thinks that this video was just sad.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 9.16.52 AM I’ll make someone else take your order. I don’t want to put up with this right now. A Car Full Of Pranksters All Tried To Order Chick Fil A At The Same Time, And This Employee Wasnt Having It

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker said this happened to them too, but the people were actually serious.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 9.17.38 AM I’ll make someone else take your order. I don’t want to put up with this right now. A Car Full Of Pranksters All Tried To Order Chick Fil A At The Same Time, And This Employee Wasnt Having It

Photo Credit: TikTok

She genuinely deserves ALL the tips.

Please don’t harass these folks. Their jobs are hard enough.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter