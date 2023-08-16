‘I’m literally shaking right now.’ A Woman Moves Into Her Brand New Apartment And Immediately Finds Two Rats Crawling Out Of Her Toilet
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, if this story doesn’t fall under the category of “Nightmare Fuel”, then I don’t really know what does…
And we think that this TikTok video a woman named Catherine shared is really gonna give you the heebie jeebies!
Here’s what happened: a woman named Catherine talked about how she had JUST moved into her new apartment in Texas and that’s when it happened…she saw rats crawling out of her toilet.
In her video, she said, “Y’all I literally just moved into this apartment, 25 seconds ago. Put those keys in the door and unlocked it. I went and flushed the toilet ’cause I just had the water turned on, heard a loud thud.”
Well, that didn’t take very long…
She said, “I’m literally shaking right now.”
Her video showed not one, but two rats crawl out of her toilet.
Is that terrifying, or what?
Catherine then said, “I’m moving the f**k—I’m out. I’m out.”
The caption to her video reads, “paid $2300 for some trauma & bonus roommates lol.”
Ugh!
Check out her video.
@thecatherinemulder paid $2300 for some trauma & bonus roommates lol #greenscreenvideo #fyp #rats #traumatok #ItsGreatOutdoors ♬ original sound – CMULDS
