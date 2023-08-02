‘I’m right outside their property waiting for the cops to arrive.’ AirPod Thief Learns About Apple Phone Tracking The Hard Way
by Trisha Leigh
If you steal something, you have to at least consider the idea that you might be caught.
At least, you do if you’re thinking clearly.
This person, though, apparently doesn’t know you can track all of your Apple devices from your other Apple devices and…who just has one?
Owen Simpson (@owensimpsontv), a news anchor at an ABC affiliate in Abilene, TX, posted a video after his own AirPods were stolen out of his car.
“Someone broke into my car last night, stole my AirPods that I left in there, but they were dumb enough to not turn them off because I tracked them to the location, and I’m right outside their property waiting for the cops to arrive.”
Check out the video…
@owensimpsontv
Someone broke into my car last night and stole my $250 Airpods. Unfortunately for them, I can still track them with my phone👀 #copsoftiktok #fyp #foryoupage
In the follow-up video he states he was able to recover his AirPods, which had been tossed into the yard of the house where he tracked them to.
The police theorized that the thieves were looking for d**gs in the case.
@owensimpsontv
Replying to @Ryan messinger Not a super dramatic ending, but we got the Airpods back😂👍🏼
Commenters weren’t sure that theory was correct, however.
They did confirm that plenty of thieves aren’t smart enough to turn off internal trackers, though.
A lot of people were surprised the cops were willing to help, as that’s not always the case.
Remember to lock your car. Then you won’t find yourselves on these kinds of adventures in the first place!
Categories: SCI/TECH, STORIES
Tags: · airpod thief doesn't turn off tracking, airpods, apple, how to track stolen airpods, technology, tiktok, top, video, viral