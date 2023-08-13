Is It OK To Tell A Guest They’ve Had Enough To Eat When There’s Still Food Left? People Resonded.
Most of us believe that, when we’re feeding guests, they get the benefit of our very best hosting manners.
When those guests are children, I think maybe some folks start to hedge their bets.
OP has three nephews, all of whom are growing boys but one of whom eats his weight in sustenance at just about every meal.
I (27m) have three of my nephews over for the weekend. They’re cool kids and I love having them over. However one of them, “Erik” (14m) has a gigantic appetite. Like, literally every time I see this kid he’s wolfing down food.
You wouldn’t think it because he’s super lank, but I guess he’s at that age where it’s normal, I’ve been there.
The meal at their house was no different, as he asked for a third helping of meatloaf and mac and cheese. OP denied him, saying he could have dessert.
After dessert the kid was still hungry but OP told him he couldn’t have another helping because they were saving them for leftovers.
At dinner last night we had a nice meatloaf and some mac and cheese. I gave everyone big servings, and the other two kids were happy with it, but naturally Erik wanted more. I told him he should probably just save room for dessert and he did. But he still wanted to eat another serving of dinner after dessert.
I wanted to save some food for our dinner tomorrow, so I told him he couldn’t have anymore.
His wife, though, went over his head and gave the boy another plate.
But my wife (26f) went over my head and told Erik he could have more if he wanted, and he went on to eat so much he almost instantly fell asleep on the couch, where my other nephews were playing video games.
OP’s day was ruined and worse, his wife was not at all apologetic when he confronted her about it later on.
It was overall a really good day but I was miffed that my wife went over my head over the food thing, and when we went to bed I told her I felt like what we’d served was reasonable.
She argued that since Erik is a guest he can have as much food as he wants, and she can always buy more (she usually stocks the kitchen).
She thinks I’m being a jerk for thinking I can control how much we do or don’t serve and that it’s weird I would have told Erik he can’t have another serving without at least checking with her first.
I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since. Was I being the asshole? I think I was in the right, why not save some dinner. Erik already had a lot of food as it is.
He still doesn’t think he was wrong, but does Reddit?
Let’s find out.
If it was about money that would be different but OP said no such thing.