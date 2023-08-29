‘It broke my heart when they told me out there that you were married…’ An Electrician Who Was Called To A Store To Fix Something Left A Creepy Note For The Owner’s Wife
Some people just don’t know when to give it a rest…
And it sounds like the guy that this woman had to deal with definitely falls into that category.
The woman’s name is Maceo and she shared a TikTok video where she said that her husband recently opened a furniture store in Concord, North Carolina and she had an unsettling encounter with an electrician who came to the store to work on a large ceiling fan.
She was helping out at the store when the worker showed up and the electrician said to her, “I’d much rather take direction from you anyway.”
Okay, that’s a little weird…
The man later came up to her and said, “I just have to tell you that like you’re gorgeous. it broke my heart when they told me out there that you were married, but like, that doesn’t bother me, and if you ever want to hang out sometime, like, let me know.”
He also told her that he left a note for her in the cushions of one of the couches they moved so he could work.
Maceo said she laughed the comments off and later told her husband about the incident. He wasn’t pleased but she told him to wait until the job was done before he did anything about it.
Maceo said, “I was in so much shock because not only am I married, I’m married to the man who is paying you to do work in here.”
She added, “I shouldn’t have to feel uncomfortable in our place of business.”
Check out her video and see what you think.
Maceo said that she shared a follow-up video and said that her husband confronted the electrician who said that the situation was a misunderstanding.
Fam… what are you doing?!?