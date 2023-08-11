‘It’s basically a hot dog of the sea.’ You Might Not Want To Know How Crab Sticks Are Made, But We’re Going To Show You Anyway
by Trisha Leigh
Oh. My. God.
When it comes to food, I think we all know that sometimes it’s best not to ask too many questions – especially if it’s something you enjoy eating.
You just never know how it’s made until you do…you know?
So, if you use or enjoy crab sticks, this is your fair warning to turn back now if you’re someone with a weak stomach or just a great deal of self respect.
Because, really… you knew these things weren’t really made out of crab, right?
Well, you should have.
Anyway, a video posted to Reddit shows a Thai factory creating “seafood sticks,” aka crab sticks. Despite their name, they’re most often made from white fish ground up into a flavorful paste.
Called surimi, the paste has been considered a delicacy in Japan for around 900 years, despite it’s…unappealing appearance.
It’s sort of grayish-white before it’s colored with red and molded into the peelable sticks so many love to nosh.
There are plenty of upset people in the comments, like this one, who dubbed them “basically a hot dog of the sea.”
This person “thought they were making tile adhesive.”
And this one said the only identifiable ingredient was the ice.
Check it out for yourself…if you dare.
I think I’m all good on mystery meat for now.
I mean. We already have hot dogs.