‘It’s basically a hot dog of the sea.’ You Might Not Want To Know How Crab Sticks Are Made, But We’re Going To Show You Anyway

by Trisha Leigh

Oh. My. God.

When it comes to food, I think we all know that sometimes it’s best not to ask too many questions – especially if it’s something you enjoy eating.

You just never know how it’s made until you do…you know?

So, if you use or enjoy crab sticks, this is your fair warning to turn back now if you’re someone with a weak stomach or just a great deal of self respect.

Because, really… you knew these things weren’t really made out of crab, right?

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

Well, you should have.

Anyway, a video posted to Reddit shows a Thai factory creating “seafood sticks,” aka crab sticks. Despite their name, they’re most often made from white fish ground up into a flavorful paste.

Screen Shot 2023 08 09 at 2.49.20 PM Its basically a hot dog of the sea. You Might Not Want To Know How Crab Sticks Are Made, But Were Going To Show You Anyway

Image Credit: Reddit

Called surimi, the paste has been considered a delicacy in Japan for around 900 years, despite it’s…unappealing appearance.

It’s sort of grayish-white before it’s colored with red and molded into the peelable sticks so many love to nosh.

Screen Shot 2023 08 09 at 2.49.35 PM Its basically a hot dog of the sea. You Might Not Want To Know How Crab Sticks Are Made, But Were Going To Show You Anyway

Image Credit: Reddit

There are plenty of upset people in the comments, like this one, who dubbed them “basically a hot dog of the sea.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 09 at 2.44.41 PM Its basically a hot dog of the sea. You Might Not Want To Know How Crab Sticks Are Made, But Were Going To Show You Anyway

Image Credit: Reddit

This person “thought they were making tile adhesive.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 09 at 2.44.57 PM Its basically a hot dog of the sea. You Might Not Want To Know How Crab Sticks Are Made, But Were Going To Show You Anyway

Image Credit: Reddit

And this one said the only identifiable ingredient was the ice.

Screen Shot 2023 08 09 at 2.47.00 PM Its basically a hot dog of the sea. You Might Not Want To Know How Crab Sticks Are Made, But Were Going To Show You Anyway

Image Credit: Reddit

Check it out for yourself…if you dare.

How crabsticks are made
by u/rco888 in Damnthatsinteresting

I think I’m all good on mystery meat for now.

I mean. We already have hot dogs.

