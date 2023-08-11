August 11, 2023 at 8:25 am

‘Landing is a premium add on.’ A Passenger Shared a Video of a Plane Being Held Together… by Tape and a Tarp?

That doesn’t inspire a whole lot of confidence, does it?

Noticing that the plane you’re about to fly on apparently had some repairs done…with tape and tarps?

Yikes!

But that’s what happened in this video from a guy who was about to take a flight on RyanAir, a budget airline in Europe.

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.36.44 AM Landing is a premium add on. A Passenger Shared a Video of a Plane Being Held Together... by Tape and a Tarp?

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video shows the repairs on the plane and the text overlay reads, “No wonder the flight was 50€.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.36.55 AM Landing is a premium add on. A Passenger Shared a Video of a Plane Being Held Together... by Tape and a Tarp?

Photo Credit: TikTok

It was determined, however, that the plane was actually a Boeing 747 and RyanAir does not have that type of aircraft in its fleet.

Still, it makes you wonder what company that plane belongs to and who will be flying on it next…

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.37.08 AM Landing is a premium add on. A Passenger Shared a Video of a Plane Being Held Together... by Tape and a Tarp?

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@0nurcot I feel like today im finna buss down with this air Bus #ryanair #foryou #foryoupage #fy ♬ Follow me – Connor

And here’s how people reacted.

One person made a hilarious joke…hopefully…

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.37.18 AM Landing is a premium add on. A Passenger Shared a Video of a Plane Being Held Together... by Tape and a Tarp?

Photo Credit: TikTok

This individual said they’ve seen something like this before.

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.37.46 AM Landing is a premium add on. A Passenger Shared a Video of a Plane Being Held Together... by Tape and a Tarp?

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker said this reminds them of a certain movie.

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.38.16 AM Landing is a premium add on. A Passenger Shared a Video of a Plane Being Held Together... by Tape and a Tarp?

Photo Credit: TikTok

What happened to the airline industry? Its credibility collapses in a matter of years.

Truly wild.

