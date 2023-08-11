Mark Zuckerberg Warns Users That Screenshotting Encrypted Messenger Chats Will Now Trigger Alerts
by Trisha Leigh
There is no shortage of things to panic about when it comes to keeping yourself safe and secure online, but it’s not often that the social media companies straight up tell you to watch your back.
Mark Zuckerberg did, though, and here’s why he says you should never screenshot your Messenger chats.
This is because people are now going to be able to see when you do, even if your messages are set to “disappearing messages” or “vanish mode.”
“New update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats so you get a notification if someone screenshots a disappearing message. We’re also adding GIFs, stickers, and reactions to encrypted chats, too.”
Most people appreciate this new feature, since it’s good to know who has your images or words saved even if you wanted them to vanish.
Just a fair warning so you know you’re not being as undercover as you might have hoped.
Oh, and also… people can just take a picture from another device too.
So… yeah. Always be smart when sending anything sensitive.
