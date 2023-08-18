‘Mary sees my necklace and loves it.’ This Woman Didn’t Want To Take Off Her Jewelry At Her Friend’s Wedding. Was She A Jerk?
by Justin Gardner
Get ready for a weird story because this one is about a wedding!
People like to really control how things go on their big day, especially when it comes to how people look. But I have to say… this is a new one to me.
Let’s dig into this story from Reddit’s AITA section.
AITA for refusing to remove a piece of jewelry at the request of my friend on her wedding day?
“My (31f) friend (30f), we’ll call Mary, got married last week and I was in her bridal party.
For context, we are friends from high school and all of her other bridesmaids were her friends from college who I hadn’t met until her Bachelorette party several months ago. I also wasn’t familiar with anyone at this wedding outside of Mary’s immediate family.
I was supposed to attend the wedding with my own fiancé but he contracted Covid 5 days before we were supposed to leave and made the choice to stay home for everyone’s safety (I tested negative and we don’t live together).
Our 5th anniversary of our first date was 2 months ago and he got me a beautiful opal necklace on a gold chain specifically to wear to the wedding because it complimented my bridesmaid dress. I asked Mary in our bridal party group chat if she was alright with us wearing our own jewelry to the wedding, she said no problem.
Day of the wedding comes, all of us bridesmaids and Mary meet early in the morning for pictures outside the chapel. Mary sees my necklace and loves it, and actually asked if she could switch her necklace with mine. Some other bridesmaids chime in and say that it would be her “something borrowed”.
I tried as politely as I could to tell her that my fiancé got this for me to wear to the wedding and especially since he can’t be here, I’d like to keep it on. Mary and the other bridesmaids were persistent, saying it was her wedding and her pictures and I wasn’t being accommodating, but I firmly told them no.
Mary then said if I could at least take it off since it looked nicer than her own jewelry. Again, I told her I’d rather not, I’d like to share the wedding photos of myself in the necklace with my fiancé. She was not happy, neither of the bridesmaids were either.
I received a lot of cold shoulders and dirty looks at the ceremony and reception. I felt awful. After the first dance, Mary’s sister came up to me to tell just how upset Mary was and rude it was that I upset her so on her big day.
Am I an a**hole? It’s been more than a week and I’m still thinking about it nonstop and Mary hasn’t answered any of my texts.”
In order to get the full picture, here’s a photo of the necklace…
Now let’s see what Reddit thinks!
One person thinks the bride was ridiculous and her reaction was petty…
And one person thinks that people won’t even notice something this small…
Finally, this reader said that this is a nice piece but the bride is obviously overreacting.
This bride can shove it. For real.