August 1, 2023 at 3:17 pm

‘Imma act right with you.’ Would You Pretend You Didn’t Remember Someone From High School If They Were Your Cashier?

by Trisha Leigh

PretendingDontKnowHighSchoolFriend Imma act right with you. Would You Pretend You Didnt Remember Someone From High School If They Were Your Cashier?

If you live near where you grew up, there’s a good chance you run into people you went to high school with on a semi-regular basis.

If you’re like me, you can hardly remember that far back never mind put a face to a name – but would you go so far as to pretend you didn’t remember someone if you did?

TikTok creator Kemani (@thekidke_) would.

“Me acting like I don’t know the cashier even though I went to school with them for years.”

Yanno… just look at your watch…

Screenshot 2023 07 31 at 2.07.00 AM Imma act right with you. Would You Pretend You Didnt Remember Someone From High School If They Were Your Cashier?

Photo Credit: TikTok

Or just look away…

Screenshot 2023 07 31 at 2.06.51 AM Imma act right with you. Would You Pretend You Didnt Remember Someone From High School If They Were Your Cashier?

Photo Credit: TikTok

I guess people don’t look at their phones anymore like a REGULAR HUMAN BEING!?!

Anyway, check out the video…

@thekidke_

👨🏽‍🦯👨🏽‍🦯👨🏽‍🦯#greenscreen

♬ keep their heads ringing – pesotalk

At least one commenter said no worries, because as a cashier he would do the same thing.

Screen Shot 2023 07 27 at 3.24.40 PM Imma act right with you. Would You Pretend You Didnt Remember Someone From High School If They Were Your Cashier?

Image Credit: TikTok

Others, though, said they tried this and couldn’t get away with it.

Screen Shot 2023 07 27 at 3.24.58 PM Imma act right with you. Would You Pretend You Didnt Remember Someone From High School If They Were Your Cashier?

Image Credit: TikTok

Some people might truly believe that high school was the best years of their life.

For the rest of us, though, the people we’ve become in the years since then are much more our style.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter