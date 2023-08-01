‘Imma act right with you.’ Would You Pretend You Didn’t Remember Someone From High School If They Were Your Cashier?
by Trisha Leigh
If you live near where you grew up, there’s a good chance you run into people you went to high school with on a semi-regular basis.
If you’re like me, you can hardly remember that far back never mind put a face to a name – but would you go so far as to pretend you didn’t remember someone if you did?
TikTok creator Kemani (@thekidke_) would.
“Me acting like I don’t know the cashier even though I went to school with them for years.”
Yanno… just look at your watch…
Or just look away…
I guess people don’t look at their phones anymore like a REGULAR HUMAN BEING!?!
Anyway, check out the video…
@thekidke_
👨🏽🦯👨🏽🦯👨🏽🦯#greenscreen
At least one commenter said no worries, because as a cashier he would do the same thing.
Others, though, said they tried this and couldn’t get away with it.
Some people might truly believe that high school was the best years of their life.
For the rest of us, though, the people we’ve become in the years since then are much more our style.