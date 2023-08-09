August 9, 2023 at 4:19 am

‘Me instantly sprinting to get a manager when a customer starts acting out of pocket…’ An Ulta Employee Shows How She Deals With Rude Customers

by Matthew Gilligan

I don’t get paid enough to deal with this!

Have you ever said that to yourself while working a job?

We all have!

And that’s what makes this video from a woman named Lauren so relatable.

She makes no bones about getting a manager when things go sideways at her job at Ulta and her caption reads, “Ma’am, let me go find you someone with a higher pay grade.”

In the video, Lauren walks away from the counter in the store in a hurry to find a manager to deal with a hypothetical crap situation.

Her text overlay reads, “Me instantly sprinting to get a manager when a customer starts acting out of pocket bc I personally don’t get paid enough to play nice nice with some random who is deliberately trying to make my day as s**tty as theirs.”

Yeah, that looks familiar…

Take a look at the video.

@bingletoncoochiesmittsma’am, let me go find you someone with a higher paygrade🫶🏼♬ original sound – teo

And here’s what people had to say.

This viewer said they don’t deal with this kind of stuff, either.

Another individual sounds like they have a pretty good manager.

And one TikTokker said they don’t get paid enough to deal with that kind of BS.

I mean, this is what managers are for. Let them take the heat.

Pro tip.

