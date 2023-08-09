‘Me instantly sprinting to get a manager when a customer starts acting out of pocket…’ An Ulta Employee Shows How She Deals With Rude Customers
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t get paid enough to deal with this!
Have you ever said that to yourself while working a job?
We all have!
And that’s what makes this video from a woman named Lauren so relatable.
She makes no bones about getting a manager when things go sideways at her job at Ulta and her caption reads, “Ma’am, let me go find you someone with a higher pay grade.”
In the video, Lauren walks away from the counter in the store in a hurry to find a manager to deal with a hypothetical crap situation.
Her text overlay reads, “Me instantly sprinting to get a manager when a customer starts acting out of pocket bc I personally don’t get paid enough to play nice nice with some random who is deliberately trying to make my day as s**tty as theirs.”
Yeah, that looks familiar…
Take a look at the video.
@bingletoncoochiesmittsma’am, let me go find you someone with a higher paygrade🫶🏼♬ original sound – teo
And here’s what people had to say.
This viewer said they don’t deal with this kind of stuff, either.
Another individual sounds like they have a pretty good manager.
And one TikTokker said they don’t get paid enough to deal with that kind of BS.
I mean, this is what managers are for. Let them take the heat.
Pro tip.