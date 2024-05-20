Her 40-Year-Old Boyfriend Went Back To School And Parties With Younger Friends, So She Jealously Embarrassed Him By Revealing His Real Age To Them
AITA for revealing my BF’s real age to his college friends?
“I am 40 and my BF is turning 40 too as well very soon. We been a couple for almost a decade now, living together since right before Covid.
When the pandemic hit, he lost his job and I kept us afloat with my own salary while he tried to get by, until he decided to go back to college because he never got any degree after high school. We discussed it, I was ok with him not working in order to support his studies.
At first he really struggled with focusing and concentrating and almost gave up but i noticed his improvements, encouraged him, and now he really is on a good track for excellent grades.
There’s one issue…
Later this year he will get this degree and has already some good ideas about what to do after. What really has been bugging me lately, is the fact that for the past year he been going out with some “friends” he made at college.
Literally dudes in their early 20s, young adults, while he is twice their age. now, he can really pass for way younger than he is (you know that sub “13 or 30”?) and I guess they took him for a late 20 something. What initially started with “I am going out to study with them” ended up him crashing at somebody’s place wasted because they partied too hard.
She’s over it.
I know he is not cheating on me, I follow them on instagram and I see what they do. just guys being dudes I guess. The problem is I need him FUNCTIONING because we have stuff to do around the house and I rely on him since I am at the office all day. We don’t have kids, but you know, commitments and errands like ADULTS.
When I confronted him about his behavior, he defended himself saying that he never got to experience the “college life” and he just wanted to have some fun.
It gets worse…
I was ok with it initially but as the degree is approaching they really are taking it too far. Now he is even talking about going for a vacation with them this summer.
I was like “EXCUSE ME? vacation with teenagers now? Maybe you should bring ME for supporting you during all this mess”.
He said he would, but wanted to have one last shot at the college life he never had before parting ways forever with them.
She decided to take action.
Eventually I had enough, and I sent a message to one of the “dudes” saying if they can please leave him alone for a while, because apparently I have to step up and be the only adult.
Besides he clearly cannot keep up with them and I am afraid this will affect his grades. He cannot go out as much as they do, he has responsibilities being ALMOST 40.
Well, they distanced from him ever since, he was enraged when he found out and i said i would have preferred if he did it himself, but apparently he was so enthralled by the college life that, for a moment, I really thought he self-convinced to be 20s again.
He stopped speaking to me, and said he wants to focus on his final exams.”
