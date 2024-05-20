She Always Cooks, So She Asked Her Husband To Do The Dishes But He Refused. So She Got Satisfying Revenge.
by Abby Jamison
A marriage is a partnership where everyone has different tasks and chores.
But for this woman, her husband doesn’t truly appreciate what she puts in for their family.
So, she devised a plan to show him why it’s important to pull his weight.
Let’s get the full story…
AITAH for not making dinner for my husband since he refuses to do the dishes?
I love to cook. I make dinner every night for myself (f in my 30s), my husband (m in his 30s), and our son (m 4).
I don’t typically make things that take 100 dishes or leave a massive mess but there’s usually a couple of pots and pans, some utensils, and a cutting board.
After I plate up our meals and serve we all eat together.
Here comes the issue…
My son is old enough to rinse his plate and put it in the dishwasher. My husband always does the same.
I end up with all the the cooking dishes myself.
I have brought this up to my husband and asked if he could do the dishes after I cook as I’m tired from doing the cooking.
He says that since I made the mess I should deal with it myself.
I was mad but didn’t ask again.
The next night I made dinner that was just enough for me and my son. None for husband. He was confused.
She’s proving her point…
I told him if he wasn’t going to do his part for the meal then he could make his own. I think this is fair!
If he thinks cleaning our dishes from our shared meal that I worked to make then he can handle his own food! So am I the a-hole?
Let’s see what the comments say…
This person points out the hypocrisy.
Another Reddit user agrees with her method.
This commenter points out a popular unwritten rule.
Everyone agreed: NTA!
I would do the same thing as OP!
If you’re not cleaning, then you don’t get dinner.
Sorry not sorry!
