August 13, 2023 at 6:37 am

Mom Shows How To Let Your Baby Get Creative And Messy Without Ruining Anything And Making Clean Up Easy

by Trisha Leigh

SafeBathPaint 1 Mom Shows How To Let Your Baby Get Creative And Messy Without Ruining Anything And Making Clean Up Easy

I feel like one of the balancing acts of being a parent is letting your kids explore and have fun while not completely destroying your house.

Babies and toddlers love painting but obviously, it’s easy to make a mess.

This mom says that’s fine – just stick them in the bathtub.

Screenshot 2023 08 11 at 11.35.48 PM Mom Shows How To Let Your Baby Get Creative And Messy Without Ruining Anything And Making Clean Up Easy

Image Credit: TikTok

What’s more is that Bruna (@brufava) has a way to make that paint safe to eat, too.

Because babies stick everything in their mouths.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 1.54.39 PM Mom Shows How To Let Your Baby Get Creative And Messy Without Ruining Anything And Making Clean Up Easy

Image Credit: TikTok

You make the paint with vanilla yogurt and food coloring, then let them go to town.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 1.54.47 PM Mom Shows How To Let Your Baby Get Creative And Messy Without Ruining Anything And Making Clean Up Easy

Image Credit: TikTok

Here’s the video, complete with the cutest baby ever.

@brufava

Share it w/ someone who’d 💗 this hack Happy moments and healthy hands #loveyourhands #pipettebaby #momhacks #babytips

♬ original sound – emileeflood

People in the comments can’t stop commenting on how cute it was.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 1.55.21 PM Mom Shows How To Let Your Baby Get Creative And Messy Without Ruining Anything And Making Clean Up Easy

Image Credit: TikTok

They can’t believe it’s so simple.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 1.55.57 PM Mom Shows How To Let Your Baby Get Creative And Messy Without Ruining Anything And Making Clean Up Easy

Image Credit: TikTok

This person also thinks it would an adorable photoshoot opportunity.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 1.56.13 PM Mom Shows How To Let Your Baby Get Creative And Messy Without Ruining Anything And Making Clean Up Easy

Image Credit: TikTok

I’ve actually tried this one and it’s awesome.

My own hack is to let the baby do this in their birthday suit so you save on laundry too!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter