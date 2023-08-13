Mom Shows How To Let Your Baby Get Creative And Messy Without Ruining Anything And Making Clean Up Easy
by Trisha Leigh
I feel like one of the balancing acts of being a parent is letting your kids explore and have fun while not completely destroying your house.
Babies and toddlers love painting but obviously, it’s easy to make a mess.
This mom says that’s fine – just stick them in the bathtub.
What’s more is that Bruna (@brufava) has a way to make that paint safe to eat, too.
Because babies stick everything in their mouths.
You make the paint with vanilla yogurt and food coloring, then let them go to town.
Here’s the video, complete with the cutest baby ever.
People in the comments can’t stop commenting on how cute it was.
They can’t believe it’s so simple.
This person also thinks it would an adorable photoshoot opportunity.
I’ve actually tried this one and it’s awesome.
My own hack is to let the baby do this in their birthday suit so you save on laundry too!