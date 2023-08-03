‘My sister called me sobbing.’ She Told Her Sister She Knew What She Was Signing Up For When She Named Her Late Son After Their Late Grandfather.
AITA for telling my sister she knew what she was signing up for after she named my late nephew after our grandfather?
“When my sister (35) was 25 she gave birth to my nephew who passed away soon after birth.
Until that moment she wanted to name him “Dylan” however after he passed away she named him after our late grandfather “Theodore”.
In other words, until my late nephew passed away he was Dylan, but after he passed he was Theodore. She didn’t write a name in the birth certificate, because in our culture we only fill in the name after a ceremony.
When she told me what she did, I told her she should change it because my cousins (4 cousins) and I planned to name our children after him, and we all made it clear ages ago that no matter what happens we’ll stick to it.
However we all agreed to wait 5 years before naming our future kids Theodore out of respect for my late nephew.
My youngest cousin gave birth 3 months ago, she had a son who she named Theodore. When the rest of my family heard they started yelling at her and calling her names.
My sister called me sobbing and calling my youngest cousin every horrible name under the sun. I told her the same thing I said in the title now everyone is also upset at me.
The only people on my side are my 4 cousins, but I feel guilty and feel that I could have handled it better.
Btw, the reason why our grandfather’s name is so special for us is that he raised the above mentioned 4 cousins after my aunt and uncle passed away, and me after my family kicked me out when I was 14 because I was gay.
He was 70 and basically raised 4 kids and later me till we were adults.
My sister was not at all close with Gramps and she didn’t even attend his funeral.
Anyway… AITA?”
Okay, so I realize that a lot of families have a lot of things they seem to collectively agree on… but come on.
Folks… it’s a name. And it’s in reverence to somebody who passed.
In fact, you could argue that it’s in reverence to TWO people who passed.
OP is definitely NTA… and this family needs a reality check. Because if this is the worst problem they’re facing, they’ve got things pretty good.
