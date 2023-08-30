‘My tracker shows that it is in your car.’ This Woman Confronted A Man After Tracking Her AirTagged Wallet To His Car
by Matthew Gilligan
Are AirTags a godsend, or what?
If you haven’t used one yet, I suggest trying them out, because they are quite impressive.
And a woman named Bree shared a video on TikTok where she talked about her experience tracking down someone who stole her wallet by using an Apple AirTag.
She said that she received a notification that her car’s trunk was open while she was eating dinner but didn’t think much of it…until later on that night when she got a text message from her bank telling her that her card was used at a liquor store and was flagged for fraud.
That’s when Bree realized that someone must have stolen her bag out of her car. Luckily, she had an Apple AirTag for her wallet and it told her that her wallet was 10 minutes away at an apartment complex.
Bree and her roommate went to look for her wallet and she filed a police report with officers at the apartment complex. The officers told her to keep an eye on the AirTag location.
The next day she noticed that the AirTag was down the street at a 7-Eleven and she tracked to a car with a man sitting inside.
Bree went up to the man and said, “Hey, sir, have you been able to find a wallet? I’m missing it. My tracker shows that it is in your car.”
The man said he didn’t have her wallet but the proof was in the pudding: Bree’s AirTag tracker left with the man as he drove away.
She followed the man to his home and got in touch with the police. An officer found Bree’s AirTag tucked into the side mirror on the man’s car and they believe that whoever stole Bree’s wallet put the AirTag there as they left the scene of the original crime.
Bree said, “So, I essentially followed an innocent man for 24 hours.”
Take a look at what she had to say.
Bree shared a follow-up video where she said she still has no idea where her bag and her wallet are and that she no longer suspects the man she followed had anything to do with the crime.
What a twist to that story, eh?