‘Not only are you not getting the job, but I’m pressing charges.’ A Manager Brought Balloon Animals To A Job Interview After The Applicant Included It On His Resume
by Matthew Gilligan
A word to the wise, friends…don’t lie on your resume when you apply to jobs!
Because it might come back to bite you in the a**…
And a dentist named Dr. Brady put a job applicant who included “balloon animals” in the skills section of their resume in the hot seat when he asked them to demonstrate their abilities…
And he found out is all a big lie.
In his TikTok video, Dr. Brady said that he actually brought balloons to the interview to see if the person was telling the truth and he found out they were being less than truthful.
Dr. Brady joked, “Not only are you not getting the job, but I’m pressing charges.”
Then he said, “To learn you’re lying the whole time about that? Like you belong in jail, you savage animal.”
Take a look at his video and see what you think.
@drbradysmithIts cool…i used to lie to make friends too.♬ original sound – Drbrady
And here’s how folks reacted.
One person now wants to bring their crochet with them to interviews.
Another individual thinks they can do the job.
And this TikTokker likes to have a little fun when they help their friends with resumes.
I think this guy is being a bit harsh, but you have to know your employees are gonna be truthful.
Just be honest. It’s (nearly) always the best policy.
