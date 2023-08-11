People Reveal The Secrets They’re Keeping From Their Family Forever
by Trisha Leigh
It’s not like most of us go around looking for secrets so big we can’t tell our families, but hey – they sometimes find us, right?
These people definitely know what I’m talking about, as they’re keeping some pretty big ones under wraps from their families!
I’d watch that movie.
When I was 19, I had a one-night stand with my grandparents’ 34-year-old married neighbor. She insisted on me not wearing protection because she was supposedly allergic to latex. I, being a dumb, horny teenager, went with it because hurr durr muh dick wet. Since her husband was out of the country for a month on business as of three days prior, she proceeded to rock my fucking world. I only ever joked about having ejaculations in the double digits before that day. She proved that it was possible.
We started at about 10 that morning. She kicked me out around eight that evening. I didn’t see her for seven months afterwards because my parents had me move back in with them across the state. I saw her at Christmas at my grandparents’ house and she was very pregnant. She later gave birth to a blonde baby girl. The mother is brunette and the husband has black hair.
It took me until I was 25 to process that the little girl in question is more than likely my child. I don’t know where their family is now. I’m 35 now and I’m concerned that I have a 15-16 year old daughter out in the world somewhere that might come looking for me in two years.
Happens to the best of us.
I have no idea who I am.
Like physically or mentally. My family thinks I’m a strong willed guy who loves certain things.
But it isn’t like that at all. I’m nothing like that and I don’t feel like I know myself who I am. It’s like I’m an actor in multiple plays and have a certain different character for each individual interaction and situation. To be honest, I don’t even know what my real personality is like.
The anxiety noises make everything worse.
My retinas are both detaching and the earliest I can get an emergency specialist visit is next Wednesday.
Also, fun fact, they can take a year to fully detach or it can happen in a few days leading to blindness.
Not telling anyone in the fam this is happening until I’m either fixed or fully gone because they’ll tell my mom who will just make anxiety noises… which just makes everything worse because then I have to comfort her.
Kids are insane.
Mom had a handmade heirloom blanket from her great grandmother.
When I was a kid, my action figures decided to torture my sister’s barbies for information on the location of the secret base. When the Barbie General still wouldn’t talk after having her arm melted to a stump on the spinny bit on top of the lawnmower engine, she was forced to watch as her co-conspirators melted in a tupperware vat of gasoline.
When the interrogation started getting out of hand I threw water on the gasoline to put out the fire, splashing it on the side of the house and setting the house on fire. I panicked, ran inside, grabbed the first heirloom blanket I could find and smothered the fire, melting one side of the blanket.
My parents’ relatively uninspired interrogation techniques were unable to solve the mystery of the missing heirloom.
I have so many questions.
My uncle gave me $30k in cash. Less than a year later he died. He told me that this was between him and I and to not tell anyone. After his death my mom was the executor of his estate because she is the only one left in her family.
He had some money in a bank account and no kids. My mom gave my brothers, sister and my cousins a thousand dollars each but I refused the money because I had already gotten enough from my uncle.
After about a year my mom sat me down and insisted I take the money and explain why I had refused it so many times. I finally had to tell her but I told her to not tell anyone else. I have a feeling my siblings and dad will be very upset to find out he gave me that money and I didn’t give any to them.
It stinks that people resort to this.
I had a bilateral salpingectomy. Most of my (very Catholic, children -are-blessings-you-should-have-8!) family knows I was never into the idea of raising kids and/or being pregnant, but figured I’d change my mind.
I got it done very young, and they think it was something with my ovary (true, a cyst ruptured, so I electively overkilled the whole problem), not that it was a fairly elective sterilization as a result.
Now I just let them think that I “wasn’t blessed with children” – easier than the alternative.
Nothing to be ashamed of.
That I have depression (or had, Idk I handle it a lot better now but always scary to let the guard down) and did 2 years of therapy as soon as I could afford it on my own.
My mom is kind of against therapy and doesn’t believe in depression too much and I dont want to let her down. Also I dont want them to worry about me ever
He just wants to live.
That the reason I stress over my grades rights now is so that I have good enough grades to go to an abroad university on a scholarship and live my life there.
It’s not because I want to make my family proud or something, nope. Just want to live
Why are some parents so awful?
I was heavily abused by my mom as a kid. I’m talking, slept on the floor and ate out of the trash can like a bad Cinderella rewrite. For the most part, I kept my mouth clamped until I got out, and then it all came tumbling out after I cut contact. Secret #1. Kept for around 13 years.
Recently, I had been considering reinstating contact with my mom, and I vaguely made an “in the future, maybe” comment to a family member in the hospital.
It prompted my mom to reach out to my husband and describe how much of a toxic, problematic person I am, how much I’ve lied about my past, how abusive I am, and she’ll consider it a blessing if she never hears of my existence ever again.
She specifically asked my husband that that entire message was passed along to me. I’m suddenly 7 again, barely coping and absolutely destroyed.
Secret #2. I will cope with a few safe people, and otherwise take it to my grave.
Damn Barbie!
I once tried to k**l a family member because they broke my Barbie doll when I was 5.
So I added a few sleeping pills in their tea.
Don’t want to worry anyone.
Probably the one time I almost died.
I was driving home from work late at night. Stopped behind a truck at an intersection in the left turn lane. Light went green and truck went and was fine. I followed behind and right when I go on the intersection a car came flying between both me and the truck.
Idk how fast they were going as the car was a blur to me and if they were to hit me it was likely they would have hit the driver side door. I stopped after this for like half a second then continued driving and pretended nothing happened.
If I had a dashcam then that video would fit perfectly in r/convenientcop because when I turned into the right lane I saw a cop car start flashing it’s lights and chasing after the person who ran the red light
This hurts my heart.
I had a miscarriage two years ago. It was a really dark time and I was in a lot of pain. Just my best friend knew at the time.
My boyfriend had broke up with me a week before and I went in for an STD check. Began bleeding right before going in. HCG levels indicated pregnancy.
Since it was less than 6 weeks there were no complications and it was an easy exit. I was raised by a single dad and only really have him and my aunt in my life. Neither know.
His parents are oblivious.
I went to therapy, got a CPTSD diagnosis (directly due to the way I was raised), and, due to that, easily qualified for a medical Marijuana card. Oh, and an anxiety diagnosis. They have no idea.
I’ve tried talking to my parents about my childhood, but they always play victim/martyr. So I’ve just stopped.
It’s kind of funny that I’ve had these huge life changes and my parents are oblivious. I’m virtually no contact with my narcissistic father and severely reduced contact with my mom. They’re oblivious. It’s funny
ETA that no one in my.biological, nuclear family knows. All yall on reddit reading this know, friends know, my husband’s family knows. But not my parents or siblings.
One wild ride.
My ex wife’s s*xuality and how she abused me.
We were young when we got married, she was 19, I was 20. We really loved each other. We both grew up in a strict Mormon area and were both raised Mormons. She had a lot of medical issues like Gastroparesis, EOE, and many more. We met in high school and immediately clicked. Everything was fun and happy. We were great together emotionally and physically. We communicated really well and everything. I thought she was the one so I went ahead and got the ring and proposed. We got married as normal and then on the honeymoon she changed. she later told me she realized she was “trapped.”
I worked two to three jobs to support us because her condition didn’t allow for her to work. It was a horrible strain on me physically because the only jobs I could work were labor jobs. But I did it to support her. I loved her with all my life and yet every day I’d get home and she’d be FaceTiming her friend from New York, Jillian. Jillian and Mattie were very close. They talked 24/7. They made it a point to make me feel like I was intruding while they were talking. I got jealous of their relationship but tried to keep going. The lying started early. She’d tell me she hadn’t eaten when her docs would put her on liquid diets. But then I’d find receipts for huge meals in her car on the dates she was on liquid diets. (I’d drive her car to work and put gas in it for her so she didn’t have to)
About 2.5 years in it was bad. I’d come home, and she’d be FaceTiming jillian so I’d just go play video games. Until it was time for bed. I’d go lay in bed and mattie would come in and insult me. Usually randomly like insinuating I wasn’t good enough and when I’d ask her why she said yes to marrying me she would say “what else was I supposed to do?? Your whole family was there”
She also started assaulting me. She would hit me a lot and pull my beard if I wasn’t paying enough attention. She also sent most of our money to Jillian without my knowledge. She sent easily $10,000 over the course of 4 years. She even had visited jillian a few times by this point and i found lingerie in her luggage when she got home. I was heartbroken but couldn’t bring myself to really believe it.
At 3 years the drugging started. I’d ask if she could give me Advil and she’d hand me a few of her insane sleeping meds, I forget what it was but I am a big boy and it knocked me out for a full day. Then when I noticed I kept being so tired as days went on, only to find out she’d been crushing her sleeping meds into my food while I wasn’t paying attention. It was honestly really scary to not know what was happening and being so close to always being asleep.
3.5 years. This was the big one. I got a call from Jillian one day while at work saying something was wrong with Mattie. That I needed to rush home and help her, and to “please be kind no matter what she says” so I rushed home and found my wife covered in blood with slashed wrists and a razor. She was sobbing, I was sobbing, and I begged her to tell me what was going on. She finally told me she was lesbian for as long as she could remember. But because of her religious family, she knew she’d be disowned and it would break her. So I did what I thought I had to do. I offered to be her cover for the rest of my life. I begged her to let me take care of her financially, she was too sick to be alone, so it would work out for her if I was able to take care of her. I offered to sleep in different rooms and if she needed to we could re-evaluate as time went on. “just please don’t cheat on me”
“That’s the other thing….. I have been cheating on you with 3 women”
My heart sank. Everything I’d known was officially true. I couldn’t tell anyone because she asked me not to and I didn’t dare make her mad. I was scared she’d abuse me worse. So I couldn’t tell my parents, she told me therapy was for losers who can’t be strong on their own and that I shouldn’t go. She also told me she would do this to any man she had to in order to avoid coming out to her family.
I went through it alone.
4.5 years later she came home one night from being with her other girlfriend and said she wanted a divorce. By then I was so broken down that I begged her not to. I was comfortable being her cover. I was manipulated into thinking it was fine. I had nobody to talk to in order to gauge my situation. I was still broken. I couldn’t do anything right. I was depressed, every day was a chore. And she finally left.
Ultimately it all worked out for me. She left, I got to keep the apartment, the dog, the full amount of money was rolling in now. I was essentially rich. I was still heartbroken. I thought I’d been trying so hard to help her that I didn’t understand how she could leave. I guess I was just to afraid of seeing her get hurt and I was too comfortable being whatever punching bag I had to be.
I’m now in a relationship with the most amazing woman and I have never been happier. Every day spent is a laugh. We’ve been dating almost 2 years and have argued exactly twice. And both were over the fact she’s able to wear mismatched socks and how utterly insane that is to me
My ex married another man only 4 months after our divorce. He’s in the military and is always away from home and my heart breaks for him. After all, she had told me she would “do this to any man that I have to in order to not come out”
TLDR; Ex was a mean lesbian, I was too broken to leave her, never once did I tell my family or friends because I was scared of repercussions.
I’m glad I’m not sitting on anything like these.
Not today, anyway.
