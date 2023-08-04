‘She got upset and went and complained to our mom.’ Man Wants To Know If Bringing His 13-Year Old Disabled Son To His Sister’s “No-Kids Under 10” Wedding Was Rude
by Trisha Leigh
More and more couples are opting for child-free weddings these days, which is totally their right. Kids can be unpredictable and disruptive, and some people would prefer to have a day not having to deal with either of those things.
If we’re being honest, their parents probably feel the same way and, barring issues with finding or affording childcare, are likely thrilled about the time away.
This couple are parents to a 13yo son who is disabled and functions on the mental level of a much younger child.
Still, they chose to bring him to a wedding where children under 10 – including the bride’s own kids – were not invited.
My wife and I (33) were invited to my sisters wedding. She had a rule about no children under the age of 10.
My wife and I have a son who’s 13, but also is special needs and developmentally behind. He’s in a wheelchair, and fully disabled, we do everything for him. He can hold sentences with you, and he does enjoy things, but has a mind of a much younger child.
We brought him along to my sister’s wedding.
He briefly interrupted the ceremony but they dealt with it quickly (he says). Still, his sister was upset and told him so.
During the wedding our son began to get a little restless, in which we gave him his headphones and iPad which calmed him. At the reception my sister pulled me aside and asked why I had ignored her rule about children. I said I didn’t, and that he was old enough to attend.
She then said the point of it was for noise disruptions, then pointed out both her children missed her wedding because of their age.
I told her that was her choice, and our son only acted out once which we reacted quickly and he was silent the rest of the time.
They argued and he held his ground, but his sister was having none of his explanations or excuses.
She was upset still and said we reacted by giving him an iPad and how that was extremely rude of him to be on his iPad during her wedding.
I told her if she didn’t want our son coming, she should have told us directly bc how are we supposed to assume.
She got upset and went and complained to our mom, saying how we made her angry on her special day.
Should she have been more explicit? Should he have taken the spirit and not the letter as far as the invitation?
Reddit is weighing in!
The top comment says they both should have done better.
This person says OP is wrong and absolutely should have used common sense.
They’re not sure OP is being honest about his child’s capabilities.
This commenter sympathizes with OP, but still thinks they’re the wrong one here.
While this person thought the sister is the one who should have communicated better.
I’m thinking they both could have been up front and honest and things would have worked out better.
But if I had to choose, I’d put OP on the wrong side this time.