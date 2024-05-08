May 8, 2024 at 6:29 pm

Woman Explains Why A Dealership Asked Her To Return Her Car A Week After She Bought It Because She Got Too Good Of A Deal

by Laura Lynott

If you’ve bought a car recently, you’ve probably had that fuzzy ‘I just bought a new car feeling.’

But imagine that was snatched away from you in an instant.

That’s exactly what happened to this woman, and the reason is pretty wild.

In a pretty shocking post, TikToker @brookebohannan_ told how she’d just bought a used 2023 Kia Telluride a week beforehand.

She told her followers in this viral clip that the dealer called and said they wanted the car back. WHAT?!

She explained: “My husband gets a call last night that the lady who owned this car previously…wants the car back and I’m sorry, but I’ve never heard of that before.”

Her hubby told the dealer no, that the deal had been done.

She said: “I called my dad, I called my uncle who has his own dealer and no one’s heard of this.”

The dealer even offered the same car for the same price but she was not having any of that!

She had her own theory that the dealer was trying to make a profit at the end of the month but then realized the car had been sold for too little.

Watch the full clip here:

@brookebohannan_

Replying to @Joe Cavalluzzi we love this car so far and would reccomend!! But stay tuned for tomorrow to see if we will be getting a brand new one 😂 *sorry had to repost again lmao #carbuyingtips #cardealership #kiatelluride #kia

♬ original sound – Brooke

Here’s what people thought of the post:

Boom!

Folks loving their car culture!

Good advice from those with the knowledge!

This is one of the weirder things I’ve seen in awhile.

I’m glad they stood their ground.

