‘Everyone is upset with me.’ She Left Her Own Birthday Party Because Her Sister Showed Up. Were They Wrong?
by Justin Gardner
AITA for leaving my birthday party because my sister showed up?
“I caught my former brother in law making out with another woman but when I told my sister what I witnessed, she dismissed it and pretty much called me a jealous, ugly girl with no future who is trying to ruin her marriage because I was jealous of all the things she had. She yelled at me for half an hour making fun of all my insecurities and f**k ups.
I was 17. I was just a child who loved her sister and wanted the best for her. I stopped talking to her and every one thought I was lying.
I already had low self esteem. Her words didn’t help at all and I on bad days I still think about what she said.
They were together for 3 more years before she realised that he was lying to her. She tried to apologize and build up a relationship again but I was done with her.
Everyone in my family has been asking me to forgive her and I haven’t. She hurt me when she said all those things about me. It was my birthday last week. My mom wanted to host a small party. I told her that I didn’t want my sister to attend. She said she wouldn’t invite her. She did turn up.
I think mom invited her. I was incredibly upset. My girlfriend asked me if I wanted to leave and I nodded. She found the right moment and slipped up out without anyone noticing. I told mom about 5 minutes after we left.
Everyone is upset with me. My dad thinks I was childish. My mother is not speaking to me because I embarrassed her in front of the family. I feel like s**t because I just wanted to away from my sister and I didn’t care what happened or what mess I left for my family.
AITA?”
Here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.
Yeah, the girlfriend is definitely a keeper!
However, I think this girl needs to forgive and forget. The sister tried to apologize… and it’s not going to be healthy holding on to something for this long.
I know, easier said than done.