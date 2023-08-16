‘So that means that this man on Friday was watching me in my apartment.’ An AT&T Worker Disconnected a Woman’s WiFi After She Never Responded to His Request for a Date
You never know how folks are gonna act in this crazy world…
And that goes double for people we let into our homes to perform different services…because there are a lot of whackos out there.
And a woman named Shelby had an experience with an AT&T service technician that caused her story in a TikTok video.
Shelby said, “So the AT&T tech came and helped me. He was super cool, he was super laid back. We were just bullsh**ting the entire time. I got him a chalupa from Taco Bell. He was super cool.”
But then things took a strange turn.
Shelby said the technician later texted her and invited her out to get drinks but she chose not to respond.
She explained, “Because like A) he was my service provider so I never thought I would have to see him again. And B) I don’t know, I just did. Don’t judge me.”
Fast forward to a few months later and Shelby was watching TV when her WiFi went out. A different technician came out and took a long time trying to figure out what the problem was with her service.
The technician finally asked her, “‘So do you have any relationship with anybody that could be a service provider from AT&T?’”
The problem ended up being a damaged wire…and the only people who have access to it are AT&T workers.
Shelby said, “He goes on to tell me that the box for my Wi-Fi is directly outside of my apartment complex. If I’m sitting in bed, watching TV, you can see the box. So that means that this man on Friday was watching me in my apartment. Most likely p**sed off that I never responded to him wanting to get drinks. And took my Wi-Fi from me, what the f**k?”
Wow!
Let’s take a look at her video.
Here’s what people had to say.
This is sooooo creepy!