‘This is my internal dialogue for all small talk.” A Woman Shared a TikTok Video Rehearsing Questions For Yet Another First Date And People Can Really Relate

by Matthew Gilligan

Dating can really be the pits, don’t you think?

You get all gussied up, you get nervous, and for what?

Yet another disappointment…

And a woman named Ashleigh posted a TikTok video that went viral because she made no bones about it: dating sucks and first dates REALLY suck.

In her video, Ashley acted out a conversation that she pretty much knows she’s going to have on another first date.

Her caption reads, “Going on another first date i fear.”

Ashleigh recited several lines in her video, including, “So what do you do for work?”, “Do you like it?”, and “How many siblings do you have?”

Sounds pretty exhilarating, doesn’t it?

Let’s take a look at her video.

@ashweecarter

Going on another first date i fear. #dating #single #nycdating #dates #firstdate #fyp #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Ashleigh Carter

And here’s what people had to say about it.

This person said this looks familiar because they are an introvert.

Another individual said they just can’t deal with small talk.

And one TikTokker said they probably aren’t going on another date anytime soon…

Maybe this will help some of you out there!

Probably not, but we tried.

The Sifter