‘That’s y’all problem boo.’ A Grocery Store Worker Ignored a Call From Her Boss to Come In on Her Day Off
by Matthew Gilligan
There are two kinds of people in this world: the kind who drop everything when their boss calls and rush into work even on a day off, and then there are people like the woman who posted the video you’re about to see on TikTok.
And she was having NONE OF IT when her boss asked her to work on a day that she wasn’t on the schedule.
The woman is laying down all snuggled up in the video and text overlay reads, “Watching my job call me because they need someone to come in but they should’ve gave me hours in the first place.”
The caption to her video reads, “That’s y’all problem boo.”
FYI, the woman works at a Publix grocery store.
Take a look at her video.
@aylannahworld Thats yall problem boo #fyp #publix ♬ iPhone vibrating ringtone – Nick
Yeah, sorry… not picking up.
On second thought… not sorry.