August 1, 2023 at 1:06 pm

‘That’s y’all problem boo.’ A Grocery Store Worker Ignored a Call From Her Boss to Come In on Her Day Off

by Matthew Gilligan

TIkTokNotComingIN Thats yall problem boo. A Grocery Store Worker Ignored a Call From Her Boss to Come In on Her Day Off

There are two kinds of people in this world: the kind who drop everything when their boss calls and rush into work even on a day off, and then there are people like the woman who posted the video you’re about to see on TikTok.

And she was having NONE OF IT when her boss asked her to work on a day that she wasn’t on the schedule.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 1.24.21 PM Thats yall problem boo. A Grocery Store Worker Ignored a Call From Her Boss to Come In on Her Day Off

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman is laying down all snuggled up in the video and text overlay reads, “Watching my job call me because they need someone to come in but they should’ve gave me hours in the first place.”

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 1.24.30 PM Thats yall problem boo. A Grocery Store Worker Ignored a Call From Her Boss to Come In on Her Day Off

Photo Credit: TikTok

The caption to her video reads, “That’s y’all problem boo.”

FYI, the woman works at a Publix grocery store.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 1.24.43 PM Thats yall problem boo. A Grocery Store Worker Ignored a Call From Her Boss to Come In on Her Day Off

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@aylannahworld Thats yall problem boo #fyp #publix ♬ iPhone vibrating ringtone – Nick

Here’s how people responded on TikTok.

One viewer said they want more hours, but…

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 1.25.03 PM Thats yall problem boo. A Grocery Store Worker Ignored a Call From Her Boss to Come In on Her Day Off

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual made a good point.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 1.25.09 PM Thats yall problem boo. A Grocery Store Worker Ignored a Call From Her Boss to Come In on Her Day Off

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person said they don’t like coming in on their days off.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 1.25.24 PM Thats yall problem boo. A Grocery Store Worker Ignored a Call From Her Boss to Come In on Her Day Off

Photo Credit: TikTok

Yeah, sorry… not picking up.

On second thought… not sorry.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter