‘The lady you see is my great-grandmother Gertrude Jones.’ A Video From 1938 had People Convinced That Time Travel Exists Because Of A Cell Phone. A Viewer Clears Things Up.
by Matthew Gilligan
I personally believe that everyone out there really wants to believe in time travel…but we just don’t have any definitive proof yet.
But some film footage from 1938 has people talking because some people claim that it shows a woman that obviously must be from the future.
The footage was shot in New York in 1938 and it appears to show a woman walking toward the camera talking on something resembling a cell phone.
Some people online were skeptical and argued that no wireless networks existed in the late 1930s and, if she was a time traveler, why would she draw attention to herself?
Take a look at the video below.
Some people pointed out that another supposed “time traveler” doing something to the woman in the video above appeared in an old Charlie Chaplin film.
Some people have argued that the device in the Chaplin film and possibly the device in the first video in this article are both instruments that were designed to help people with hearing and they had been available since 1924.
A YouTube user who saw the video of the woman walking down the street seemed to clear up all confusion and wrote, “the lady you see is my great-grandmother Gertrude Jones.”
They went on to say that she was testing an early wireless telephone by Dupont.
They added, “She was 17 years old. I asked her about this video and she remembers it quite clearly. She says Dupont had a telephone communications section in the factory.”
I guess time travel still hasn’t been confirmed…yet.
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · cool, science, single topic, time travel, time traveling, top, video, viral