‘The party was ruined. I got my grandparents to kick my stepfather out.’ They Told Their Stepfather They Might Throw A Graduation Party In His Face Forever. Are They Wrong?
by Matthew Gilligan
This one is going in your face…FOREVER.
Ouch!
Sounds like there is some serious hostility bouncing back and forth between this person and their stepfather.
And now they want to know if they’re acting like an a**hole for what they said to their stepfather.
Get all the details in the story below and see what you think.
AITA for telling my stepfather I might throw my graduation party in his face forever?
“When I graduated, my family threw a big graduation party for me. I said I wanted my entire family to be there.
If anyone wanted “separate celebrations” we could just not celebrate, because it was my big day and I’m sick of that s**t. Everyone agreed and promised to be nice to each other.
At the party things were going really well at first. Everyone was having fun. Then my stepfather started giving my stepmother a bunch on unsolicited advice about her daughter and her daughter’s autism. My stepsister was also right there and could hear what he was saying.
My dad told my stepfather to walk away, but he kept insisting he knew what he’s talking about because he’s “a teacher.” It eventually devolved into a screaming match where my stepmother called him a worthless piece of s**t and he called her a psychotic cunt.
The party was ruined. I got my grandparents to kick my stepfather out, but the mood was ruined, and my dad’s side of the family quickly found excuses to leave, so I pulled the plug on the party. Each time my stepfather has tried to talk to me since then I’ve said “what’s up, guy who ruined my graduation party?” This really upsets him.
He said it’s not fair to blame him, because my stepmother acted just as poorly. I said it is fair, and I absolutely blame him. He asked how long I would blame him for and keep throwing the party in his face. I said maybe forever. He said I was too old to be acting like such a little a**hole.
My mom asked me to be the bigger person and let sleeping dogs lie, but I’m not ready to do that. These dogs are very much awake and pissed off. Am I the a**hole for that?”
Why can’t people just keep their mouths shut?
Jeezus…