‘There was 3 boxes, 2 trash bags and trash spilled all over my room.’ Is He Wrong for Refusing to Clean His Room After What His Parents Did?
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this sure is a weird one…
Expecting someone to clean up a mess that SOMEONE ELSE made?
Say whaaaaaaat?!?!
Yes, folks, that’s what we’re dealing with here.
So is this kid wrong for refusing to clean up the mess his parents made?
Read on to get all the details.
AITA for refusing to clean my room after my parents dumped my brother’s trash in it?
“I have a decent room. I keep the trash out, but I’m not that organized.
My brother is almost 20 years old and still lives at home. I am 15. My parents are nice and theres no golden child thing going on. So last week one of the outlets in my brothers room sparked and shut down the power to his entire room and his room had to run off a generator or something.
So on Friday the electric guy came to fix his bedroom and my brother had a bunch of boxes and trash in his room. So my mom and my brother made the absolutely genius decision to dumb all his trash into My room.
When I came home I was pissed, because there was 3 boxes, 2 trash bags (one fell down and it was open) and trash spilled all over my room. I was really pissed.
I decided that I was just going to ignore all the trash in my room. Yesterday my mom came into my room and told me to “clean my disgusting room” and I told her that SHE needs to clean my room because She is the one who made the mess in my room.
She told me its my responsibility to clean my own room because she gives my housing and food. I told her I didnt ask to be born. Then she threatened to take away my computer and I told her that she can pay me $1000 for it because I paid for the whole thing.
She told me I was being entitled. Now she’s all mad and my room is still not clean. AM I being an Entitled A**hole?”
Here’s what folks had to say about this.
This reader said he’s NTA and asked the big question…
Another Redditor agreed and said he’s NTA.
And this individual said he needs to move the trash to his mom’s room.
My question: what kind of parents would let this happen?!