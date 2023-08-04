August 4, 2023 at 9:13 am

‘They waste no time in pursuing legal action.’ A Debt Settlement Worker Said You Should Avoid Credit Cards From Target and Discover

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’ve had credit card issues in the past OR you want to avoid them in the future, we recommend you listen to what this debt settlement employee has to say.

The woman shared a TikTok video where she said that Discover and Target use predatory practices to get folks into debt trouble and she warned people not to fall for it.

She said, “Don’t ever get a Discover card. Don’t ever open a Discover card, ever. If you’re in a financial hardship and you need money, don’t do Discover.”

She said the rates are bad and that “they waste no time in pursuing legal action if payments are missed.”

She also said the company will sue people at the drop of a hat.

The woman said that Discover and Target work wth two specific law firms that will waste no time making your life a living Hell.

She went on to recommend that people don’t open credit cards at all if possible.

Take a look at her video.

@seshwithsage If you want more of creditor bullshit rants and what to do and not to do, let me know. I will let you guys know everything. #target #discover #creditcard #debtsettlement #creditors #fuckthem #credit ♬ original sound – Sage

Here’s what people had to say.

One viewer said one thing should be cleared up.

Another individual said you have to keep an eye out for American Express, too.

And this TikTokker said they’ve had some big issues with their Discover card.

Pro tip… you rarely need the type of money that a credit card is going to give you. The Annual Percentage Rates are always outrageous and you end up paying much more in the long run.

Be patient, save and buy only what you need. Eventually you’ll have some savings.

Credit cards are only good for emergencies.

