This Mom Removed Her Son’s Bedroom Door Because He Snuck Out Of The House. Did She Go Too Far?
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve heard stories like this before…
For one reason or another, some parents think it’s necessary to actually remove the doors from the rooms of their kids.
But did this mom go too far when she removed her teenage son’s door?
Check out what she had to say about this.
AITA for removing my son’s door?
“Ryan is 16 and we live in an old house.
So the locks on the doors are janky, we are slowly replacing them but due to the type of door we need to get custom stuff or it won’t work correctly. It’s that or replace all the doors and we don’t have money for that so custom locks it is
My sons door is usually locked either on accident or because he wants privacy. That’s fine and we didn’t have a problem until now.
I check on the kids usually before I go to bed, sometimes his door is locked so I just say goodnight outside the door. Last night he had the door locked but was playin music. It was late so I told him to turn it down, no response so I knock.
Nothing, I call him and it goes to voicemail, I’m panicking at this point and think he hit his head or something. No answers to anything we do so we take the door off the frame. He’s not on his room.
He came back at 4 and was at a party, so he snuck out. As punishment his door is removed since of the lock and it will stay off until he gets a new door in about two weeks.
That door will have the normal doorknob lock. My husband and I agree with this punishment but he told his friends and one parent keeps blowing up my phone calling me an a**hole.
Not to mention the argument I got in with my son, it’s for two weeks until his door gets here, I need an outside opinion
I can’t just remove the lock it’s built into the door, it’s not going anywhere, we have to have the locksmith change out the locks
Well thanks to a comment, I checked to see if it was a parent, apparently there are ways to make the incoming message look like it from a different phone.
It was his friend and I contacted his parents. Apparently he snuck out also and his parents apologized to me for their sons actions and told me they will deal with it.”
