'Three days later, he got it, and now we're best friends.' A Man Found Someone's College Diploma At A Goodwill Store And Tracked Him Down
A TikTok user named Tommy shared a video where he talked about finding someone’s college diploma at a Goodwill will.
He was flipping through a Star Wars book at the store when he found a diploma belonging to a man named Jacob who graduated from California State University, Northridge.
Tommy then decided to track down the man and he eventually found him on LinkedIn.
Tommy jokingly said he’d ship the diploma to Jacob for $69 and to his surprise, Jacob actually paid the amount.
To justify that amount of money, Tommy sent Jacob a package that not only included his diploma but also a bunch of goodies, including a Chili’s gift card.
Tommy said, “Three days later, he got it, and now we’re best friends. Isn’t that insane?”
