‘Three days later, he got it, and now we’re best friends.’ A Man Found Someone’s College Diploma At A Goodwill Store And Tracked Him Down

by Matthew Gilligan

Here’s a story that will make you feel good today!

And we all need one of those from time to time, don’t you think?

You better believe it!

A TikTok user named Tommy shared a video where he talked about finding someone’s college diploma at a Goodwill will.

He was flipping through a Star Wars book at the store when he found a diploma belonging to a man named Jacob who graduated from California State University, Northridge.

Tommy then decided to track down the man and he eventually found him on LinkedIn.

Tommy jokingly said he’d ship the diploma to Jacob for $69 and to his surprise, Jacob actually paid the amount.

To justify that amount of money, Tommy sent Jacob a package that not only included his diploma but also a bunch of goodies, including a Chili’s gift card.

Tommy said, “Three days later, he got it, and now we’re best friends. Isn’t that insane?”

I love this story!

Take a look at the video.

@tommylips Found a diploma at Goodwill. #starwars #chilis #jacobcalabrese #thrifting #bestfriends #internet #fyp ♬ original sound – Tommylips

And here’s what people had to say about it.

This person thinks this guy is awesome.

Another individual really enjoyed this story.

And this TikTokker said this video inspired them to do the same thing.

I love stories like this!

