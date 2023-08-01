‘I don’t want to twin with anyone accidentally.’ Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Refusing to Say Where She Got Her Clothes From

Y’all… folks like their clothes. A LOT.

And sometimes those folks… don’t really want others to copy their style.

I mean, it’s understandable. If you’ve found some cute little shop where you get fire fashion from… you don’t just want to announce it to the world.

And the following Am I The A**hole post from Reddit definitely shows when that can cause some conflict.

AITA for not saying where I got my clothes from? “I (20F) really love to dress up, look nice, and put together, all that stuff. I also have a petite body frame and do cardio frequently so I am very fit, which makes my clothes look flattering on me. Earlier this week, I was going to lecture to meet up with friends and they complimented my outfit. We were sitting down and Tracy (19F) said “Your outfit is so cute! Where did you get the pink top from?” Normally if it was makeup or something I would say where I got it but the thing is, I want my style to be unique and I don’t want to twin with anyone accidentally. I declined telling her and told her I could help her find something similar at a different store. Tracy looked at me with a stink eye and turned to another friend. When I got home, my phone was blowing up from my friend group telling me I was a b**ch for “gate keeping” my clothes and that I should’ve just told Tracy. However, I have some friends who sided with me and said I have the right to want to be unique and have my own style. AITA?”

And here’s what Reddit users said about this.

Okay, so I have some thoughts…

First… these redditors sound like the petty ones. This girl didn’t say anything in her post that would make you assume she was being rude.

And offering to help her find something similar… how is THAT rude?

It feels like this is one of those cases where people just want to beat up on the pretty girl who has good taste.

And, to me, that’s the pettiest petty you can be.