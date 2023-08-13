‘Trust your instincts always!’ A Mom Said an Aldi Customer Asked Her Daughter for Help and She Thinks It Was a Setup
by Matthew Gilligan
You gotta keep your eyes peeled out there, people! Because you never know what’s lurking around the next corner…
I’m not trying to sound paranoid, but it’s true! Especially if you have children.
And a mom shared a TikTok video that went viral because she and her daughter had an unsettling interaction at an Aldi grocery store.
The woman said she was getting a cart when a woman asked her if her daughter could help her get her keys out from under her car.
Hmmm…sounds fishy…
She said no but she’d help her find someone who could assist her and the stranger got upset and said she was unable to reach under her car because she had injured her knee.
Then things got even weirder when another car pulled in front of the stranger’s car.
The man who pulled up helped the strange woman get her key out from underneath her car, but the mom said that the whole thing seemed off and made her suspicious.
Check out her video and see what you think.
@westgeorgiamama Was this weird? #groceryshopping #strangerdanger⚠️ #fyp #fypシ #viral ♬ original sound – Crystal
And here’s how people reacted.
One person said she definitely did the right thing.
Another individual said you should always trust your instincts.
And this TikTokker said hopefully Aldi has security cameras and they can figure out who this was.
Stay out out there, fam!