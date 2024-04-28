‘What stage of capitalism is this?’ – Woman Sounded Off After The CEO Of Kellogg’s Suggested People Eat Cereal For Dinner
by Matthew Gilligan
Some people can be so out of touch…
And I think we can the CEO of Kellogg’s in that category.
His name is Gary Pilnick and some comments he made recently have led to a backlash on social media and elsewhere.
In an interview, Pilnick said that Americans should think about eating cereal for dinner because food prices are so high these days.
Pilnick said, “If you think about the cost of cereal for a family versus what they might otherwise do, that’s going to be much more affordable.”
The host on CNBC responded, “I’m all for innovation in marketing, but the idea of having cereal for dinner…is there the potential for that to land the wrong way?”
Pilnick responded by saying “In fact, it’s landing really well right now. Cereal for dinner is something that is probably more on trend now, and we would expect to continue as that consumer is under pressure.”
You can probably guess how this idea went over…
A TikTokker named Julie posted the clip of Pilnick on CNBC and asked viewers, “Hey, um, what stage of capitalism is this?”
The caption to her video reads, “‘They can’t afford groceries. Let’s capitalize on that.’”
Check out the video.
@hoolie_r
“They can’t afford groceries. Let’s capitalize on that.” #capitalism #inflation #groceries #prices #affordability #costofliving
Here’s what folks had to say.
This person shared their thoughts.
Another person nailed it.
And this TikTokker summed it up.
I don’t think that went very well…
Nice try, though!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!