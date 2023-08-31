August 31, 2023 at 7:44 am

‘Using your mom’s Costco card is more stressful than using a fake at a bar.’ Woman Talks About How Nervous She Gets When Going To Costco With Somebody Else’s Membership

by Matthew Gilligan

Costco ain’t messin’ around these days, friends.

So, if you have any ideas about trying to use someone else’s membership cards to buy some stuff, you might want to think twice.

Two people shared a video on TikTok where they talked about how using someone else’s card at the membership club can lead to a lot of anxiety.

Photo Credit: TikTok

The text overlay of the video reads, “pov: using your moms Costco card is more stressful than using a fake at a bar.”

And the caption of the video says, “when i saw our hearts were pounding walking in getting carded.”

The woman compares the experience to trying to get into a bar underage and the man says that he’s been denied at this Costco before.

Check out the video and see what you think.

@trcatwinswhen i saw our hearts were pouding walking in getting carded♬ original sound – TrcaTwins

And now it’s time to see how people responded.

This person said the workers at their Costco are really strict.

Another viewer said they get anxiety when they check out.

And this TikTokker said customers might have to start tipping the workers there now to get through…

Let’s hope not…

The anxiety is real!

