Co-Worker Wants Her To Help Plan A Baby Shower For Another Employee, But She Refuses To Do It Because She Just Doesn’t Like Her
by Matthew Gilligan
People are weird…
I remember a friend of mine telling me that a guy he barely knew asked him to be a groomsman at his wedding.
I guess that’s kind of sad, but it’s also strange.
And so is this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page!
Get all the details below and see what you think.
AITA for saying “no thanks” to planning a baby shower for a co-worker.
“Bambi is having a baby.
I do not like Bambi. I am not even really friendly with Bambi.
I am professional if we need to discuss a work thing, but overall she’s just not my type of person.
Say what?!?!
Jessica decided Bambi needs a baby shower – mind you, 4 other employees have had babies and Jessica never thought they needed a baby shower.
Jessica text me and another person saying we needed a time to meet to plan Bambi’s baby shower and I responded with:
“I appreciate you reaching out but I won’t be able to participate in planning it. I can help view dept. calendars and come up with a good date and would be happy to help with tear down and clean up the day of.”
Uh oh…
Jessica is not pleased, my boss doesn’t care, and a few friends think I just need to suck it up.
I might be the ******* because it wouldn’t hurt me to help plan but I don’t want to so I chose to say ‘no’.
AITA?”
Now let’s see what people had to say about this on Reddit.
One reader said she’s NTA.
Another individual shared their thoughts.
This Reddit user nailed it.
One person also doesn’t think she’s NTA.
I think I would’ve said no, too…
If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, baby, baby shower, co-workers, picture, reddit, top