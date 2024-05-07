‘I refused to spend $60.’ – Chick-fil-A Employee Wouldn’t Buy A Store-Brand Jacket, But He Still Had To Work Outside In The Freezing Cold
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t understand why some places make employees buy uniforms.
Shouldn’t that be covered by the company?
I think so, but apparently, the bigwigs at Chick-fil-A don’t feel the same way…and that’s how we ended up with this video!
It comes to us from a Chick-fil-A employee named DJ and he shared a video on TikTok that showed him standing outside at work during cold weather in short sleeves.
The text overlay on the video reads, “Me freezing my *** off outside at work bc I refused to spend $60 for a uniform work jacket.”
It’s obvious DJ was pretty cold without a coat and he wrote, “They left me outside for 3 hrs yesterday…”.
Jeez!
Check out the video.
@coolkid._3
They left me outside for 3hrs yesterday… ts was trifling 🙄
Now let’s see how folks responded.
One viewer shared how they handled this.
Another person shared how it works at Dutch Bros.
And this TikTok user offered some advice…
Seems pretty ridiculous to me.
Let them wear their own jackets!
