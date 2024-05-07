May 7, 2024 at 2:53 pm

‘I refused to spend $60.’ – Chick-fil-A Employee Wouldn’t Buy A Store-Brand Jacket, But He Still Had To Work Outside In The Freezing Cold

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@coolkid._3

I don’t understand why some places make employees buy uniforms.

Shouldn’t that be covered by the company?

I think so, but apparently, the bigwigs at Chick-fil-A don’t feel the same way…and that’s how we ended up with this video!

It comes to us from a Chick-fil-A employee named DJ and he shared a video on TikTok that showed him standing outside at work during cold weather in short sleeves.

Source: TikTok/@coolkid._3

The text overlay on the video reads, “Me freezing my *** off outside at work bc I refused to spend $60 for a uniform work jacket.”

Source: TikTok/@coolkid._3

It’s obvious DJ was pretty cold without a coat and he wrote, “They left me outside for 3 hrs yesterday…”.

Jeez!

Source: TikTok/@coolkid._3

Check out the video.

@coolkid._3

They left me outside for 3hrs yesterday… ts was trifling 🙄

♬ original sound – gusarovi

Now let’s see how folks responded.

One viewer shared how they handled this.

Source: TikTok/@coolkid._3

Another person shared how it works at Dutch Bros.

Source: TikTok/@coolkid._3

And this TikTok user offered some advice…

Source: TikTok/@coolkid._3

Seems pretty ridiculous to me.

Let them wear their own jackets!

